Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APH opened at $80.20 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

