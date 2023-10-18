Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
