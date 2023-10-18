Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.