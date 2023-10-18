Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

