Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

