Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
