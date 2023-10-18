Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 280,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

