Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Further Reading
