Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.44. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.62%.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $81,043.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,055 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,341 shares of company stock worth $129,939. 12.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

