StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SANW

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $170,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.