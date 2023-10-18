StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 17.11. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

