StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NURO opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.42 and a quick ratio of 17.11. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
