StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

