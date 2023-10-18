StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of USAT stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

