StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

BRN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 0.39. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,945.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,672.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 236,608 shares of company stock worth $619,277. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

