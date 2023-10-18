StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

