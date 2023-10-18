Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.87.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.