Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
