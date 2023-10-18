Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

