Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGLS. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.29 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

