Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 59.19 and a current ratio of 59.19. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 35,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $964,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,022.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regional Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regional Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

