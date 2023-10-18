RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

RADCOM stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in RADCOM by 7.5% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 47,901 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in RADCOM by 23.1% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

