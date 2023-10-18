Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.77. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

