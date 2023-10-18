PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
