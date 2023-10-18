PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.