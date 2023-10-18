Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

