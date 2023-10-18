Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $198,906.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

