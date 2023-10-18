NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NNVC opened at $1.17 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNVC. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

