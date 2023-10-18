Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.60. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.