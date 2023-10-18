Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.60. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
