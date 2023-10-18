Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.