Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.46.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.