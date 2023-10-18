Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

