Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

