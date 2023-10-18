DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAFree Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

DTEA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

