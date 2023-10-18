Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX opened at $2.02 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

