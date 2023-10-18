China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $1.80 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.