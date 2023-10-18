Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVR stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.