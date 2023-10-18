Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of CARV opened at $1.77 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.