Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of CARV opened at $1.77 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

