Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.77 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

