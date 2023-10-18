Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.79 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

