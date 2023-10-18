Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
AIRT opened at $22.60 on Friday. Air T has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.99.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
