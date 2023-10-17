WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

NYSE WPP opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Institutional Trading of WPP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in WPP by 2,330.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.