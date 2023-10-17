Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 640.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($7.83).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 479.21 ($5.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £919.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,521.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 369.40 ($4.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 557.50 ($6.81).

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

