WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

WEC stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

