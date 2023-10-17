WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,257 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,439. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

