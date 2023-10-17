WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VB stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,707. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.