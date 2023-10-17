WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 77,107 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. 3,682,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,734,119. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

