Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $538.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

