Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,114,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,860,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,042,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 1,420,350 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,145,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 243,186 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,101,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 1,298,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

