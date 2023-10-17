Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,326.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,685 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,558. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

