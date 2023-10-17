Trust Co. of Virginia VA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.80 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

