TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,294 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. 5,179,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

