TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $210.15. The company had a trading volume of 133,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,534. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

