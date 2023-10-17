Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.