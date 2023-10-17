Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.89.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

