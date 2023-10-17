The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 15.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 98.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 124,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 61,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.83 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $186.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $239.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

