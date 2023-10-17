The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on KO
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.