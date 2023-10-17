The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insider Activity at Clorox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.