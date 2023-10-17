The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2023

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.